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BBC pundits Clinton Morrison and Jobi McAnuff have questioned Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso’s decision to leave Estevao Willian on the bench throughout the Blues’ dramatic Carabao Cup defeat against Liverpool.

Chelsea were eliminated in the fourth round at Anfield after losing 6-5 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in normal time.

However, it was Alonso’s refusal to introduce the highly rated Brazilian winger that left both pundits particularly frustrated.

Despite Chelsea dealing with injuries to key attacking players, Estevao remained an unused substitute as the Blues struggled to find a winning goal against Andoni Iraola’s side.

Morrison believes the teenager must be questioning what more he needs to do to earn an opportunity.

Clinton Morrison stunned by Xabi Alonso’s Estevao decision

Speaking live on BBC Radio 5 Live during Chelsea’s fourth-round clash against Liverpool, former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison expressed complete bewilderment over Alonso keeping the Brazilian wonderkid on the bench for the entire 90 minutes and subsequent penalty shootout:

“How Estevao has not got on the pitch tonight I do not know. He must be thinking, what do I have to do? We have injuries to two of the star players up front and I’m still not getting on the pitch.”

Fellow pundit Jobi McAnuff also criticised Alonso for not playing the Brazilian, stating:

“I think it’s one Xabi Alonso has to answer very soon [on why Estevao hasn’t played] because you can talk about injuries and suspensions to forward players and again, in a game like today he is a difference maker.

“He’s the last person you want to see come on that pitch tonight if you are a Liverpool defender. Him getting on the ball, running at you, making things happen. I just feel that there’s something there at the moment that is stopping him getting the game time that we are all sitting here thinking he should be getting.:

Chelsea knocked out of Carabao Cup after Liverpool penalty shootout

On the pitch, Chelsea fell to a heartbreaking defeat against Andoni Iraola’s side.

Morgan Rogers initially put the Blues ahead from the penalty spot in the 40th minute before Cody Gakpo equalised for Liverpool via a spot-kick just before half-time.

After the match finished 1-1 in regulation, the tie went straight to a high-tension penalty shootout. Liverpool ultimately held their nerve to win the shootout 6-5, eliminating Chelsea from the competition.

Estevo has struggled for game time resulting in exit speculation

Estevao’s limited opportunities under Alonso have already prompted questions about how prominently the Brazilian features in the manager’s plans.

The teenager is widely regarded as an exciting prospect, but regular first-team minutes will be important for his continued development.

There has been interest from several clubs including Liverpool, who as per some reports have already made contact with the player’s representatives.

Being left as an unused substitute during a crucial knockout clash has only amplified frustration surrounding his current role at Stamford Bridge.

With European clubs reportedly keeping tabs on his development ahead of the upcoming transfer windows, Alonso’s reluctance to trust the teenage star in big moments could fuel growing speculation regarding his long-term future at the club.