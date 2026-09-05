Estevao Willian celebrates Chelsea scoring via an own goal against Luton (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up three main options as targets for the right-hand side of their attack, including two Chelsea players.

The Reds signed Bradley Barcola this summer to give them an exciting new option on the left-hand side, but they so far lack a true replacement for departing club legend Mohamed Salah.

That will surely be a concern for Liverpool’s new manager Andoni Iraola, and it seems some ambitious names are already in the club’s sights ahead of January.

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It remains to be seen how realistic any of these are, but for now read on for the three names being linked with Liverpool for that right flank role…

Estevao Willian (Chelsea)

According to Fichajes, one player Liverpool are really keen on is Chelsea’s Brazilian wonderkid Estevao Willian.

The 19-year-old has long been regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in world football, though he hasn’t quite yet hit the heights many would have hoped for at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool may well be tempted to try their luck with a move, especially amid some claims that he’s unsettled.

ESPN Brasil recently cast some doubt over Estevao’s future as he’s said to be concerned about his chances of playing regularly under Xabi Alonso this season.

Perhaps that could open the door to Liverpool if it proves to be the case by the time we get to January.

Pedro Neto (Chelsea)

Fichajes also mention Chelsea winger Pedro Neto, who was linked with a move away towards the end of the summer.

The Portugal international has not been consistent enough at Chelsea, and that might lead to the west Londoners considering offers for him in the near future.

We’ve been informed that Neto is also on the radar of Arsenal and Manchester City, so there could be an intriguing battle over his signature on the cards this winter.

Rayan (Bournemouth)

Finally, Rayan is also mentioned as a target for LFC in the report from Fichajes.

The talented young Bournemouth star has made a fast start to life in the Premier League, and he’s someone Iraola will know well from his time in charge of the Cherries.

We were already informed of Liverpool considering Rayan in the summer when there were some question-marks about getting Barcola in, but it makes sense that he’s someone they’re continuing to monitor.