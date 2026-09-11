Pedro Neto celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Leeds (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto has officially signed a new contract at Stamford Bridge despite summer transfer links with Manchester City.

The Blues have today confirmed on their website that Neto has put pen to paper on a new deal running until 2032.

The Portugal international has been a key player for Chelsea, despite not always being a guaranteed starter, especially with the summer arrival of Morgan Rogers.

Still, speaking to the club’s official site as the news was confirmed, Neto spoke of how delighted he was to be committing his future to Chelsea.

Pedro Neto on signing a new Chelsea contract

“It’s an unbelievable moment,” Neto said.

“From when I arrived, I have always felt like the people here helped me a lot. I feel like home here, I feel like I want to achieve more things here.

“I have had some good moments here as a group and as an individual, and now I want to have more of those moments. I’m really excited because I think we can achieve a lot of things together.”

Neto certainly seems optimistic about his future with Chelsea, and it seems this was always the case even in some uncertain moments during the summer.

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Pedro Neto reportedly rejected Manchester City

According to the Guardian, Neto actually rejected interest from Manchester City, who ended up signing his former Chelsea teammate Enzo Fernandez.

The 26-year-old was also of interest to other unnamed Premier League clubs, according to the report, but it seems he was keen to stay and play under Xabi Alonso.

Interestingly, the report notes that Neto has mostly been used as a wing-back under Alonso, so it could be that he’s been won round to adjusting to a new role that could help cement his place in the starting line up.