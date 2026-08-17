Romano confirms 'direct talks' for Chelsea winger Pedro Neto as financial package is sent

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Pedro Neto’s Chelsea future could become one of the major stories of the final weeks of the transfer window, with Al Hilal preparing fresh discussions over a possible deal for the Portugal international.



The Saudi Pro League giants have made Neto one of their priority attacking targets and have already presented a financial package to his representatives.

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Chelsea are not actively pushing the 26-year-old out, but their increased attacking depth under Xabi Alonso means a substantial offer could tempt them into doing business.

Competition is also emerging from Manchester City, adding another interesting dimension to Neto’s situation.

Al Hilal have scheduled direct Chelsea talks

According to Fabrizio Romano, Al Hilal have scheduled a new round of direct talks with Chelsea this week as they attempt to make progress on Neto’s transfer.

🚨🇸🇦 Al Hilal have scheduled new direct talks with Chelsea to discuss Pedro Neto deal this week. Financial proposal already sent to the winger and his camp. pic.twitter.com/qqeYk3HRnw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2026



A financial proposal has already been sent to the winger and his representatives, with negotiations now expected to focus increasingly on finding an agreement between the clubs.

Chelsea’s valuation could prove decisive. talkSPORT reports that the Blues value Neto at around £70 million, considerably more than the £54m they paid Wolves in 2024.

Man City have also joined the race, with Enzo Maresca considering Neto as a possible replacement for Savinho.

Neto has remained involved during Chelsea’s pre-season preparations, but the arrival of Morgan Rogers has increased competition for attacking places.

Blues should sell Neto only for exceptional offer

There is an argument for Chelsea cashing in if Al Hilal come close to their £70m valuation.

Neto is entering his prime, but Chelsea now possess several attackers capable of playing in his preferred positions.

Selling for significantly more than they paid would provide another sizeable transfer profit while helping Alonso streamline an oversized squad.

However, Chelsea should be careful not to underestimate what they would lose.

Neto brings proven Premier League pace, directness and versatility, and replacing those qualities would not necessarily be straightforward. Manchester City’s interest is evidence that elite clubs still rate him highly.

The Saudi option may ultimately prove more attractive to Chelsea than selling to a domestic rival.

Strengthening City would carry obvious competitive risk, whereas an Al Hilal deal could deliver a major fee without helping another Premier League contender.

Trio for sale: Romano confirms three high profile Chelsea exits are still possible