Chelsea are willing to sell winger Pedro Neto but only on one condition

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Chelsea have made their position on Pedro Neto clear: any club hoping to sign the Portugal international before the transfer deadline will have to pay an enormous fee.



Al Hilal are showing serious interest in the 26-year-old as they look to add another high-profile attacker to their squad.

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Manchester City have also monitored Neto, but Chelsea’s latest valuation suggests they have no intention of making his departure easy.

The winger joined from Wolves for around £54 million in 2024 and remains an important option for Xabi Alonso despite increasing competition in Chelsea’s attack.

Chelsea want close to £100 million for Neto

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea now value Neto at close to £100 million amid interest from Al Hilal.

That represents a dramatic increase from figures discussed earlier in the window.

talkSPORT reports that Chelsea were previously asking around £70m but have since raised their valuation towards £100m.

The Blues had not received an official offer from Al Hilal. Man City are also interested, particularly if Savinho leaves the Etihad Stadium.

Neto remains involved in Alonso’s plans and has featured throughout pre-season, meaning Chelsea are negotiating from a position of strength rather than actively attempting to force him out.

Blues are in control of the winger’s future

A near-£100m asking price may look excessive, but Chelsea’s strategy is understandable.

Neto is entering his prime, possesses significant Premier League experience and can operate on either wing. Chelsea therefore have little reason to accept a modest profit on a player they signed only two years ago.

The emergence of Al Hilal also changes the calculation. Saudi clubs have demonstrated the financial power to complete expensive deals, so Chelsea can afford to set an aggressive valuation and see whether their resolve is tested.

The bigger decision would come if Man City approached that figure.

Selling Neto to Al Hilal would generate substantial money without strengthening a domestic rival, allowing him to join City would carry a completely different competitive risk.

Chelsea should therefore remain firm. If somebody really is prepared to spend close to £100m, selling becomes extremely difficult to reject.

Otherwise, keeping a proven winger who can contribute immediately is hardly a bad outcome.

Update: Chelsea join Man United in £43m race for World Cup midfield Star