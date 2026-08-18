Chelsea involved in transfer battle with rivals to sign midfielder Manu Kone

Chelsea and Manchester United could be heading for another Premier League transfer battle after both clubs expressed interest in Roma midfielder Manu Koné.



The 25-year-old enhanced his reputation with France at this summer’s World Cup and remains one of Roma’s most valuable assets.

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Atlético Madrid have already tested the Italian club’s resolve, but their €43 million proposal was rejected.

With Roma holding out for around €50m (£43m), attention has now turned towards whether Chelsea or United will make the next move.

Chelsea and Man United keen on signing Koné

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Koné’s future remains unresolved as Roma consider whether to cash in before the window closes.

Atlético’s €43m offer was deemed insufficient, with Roma valuing the France international at approximately €50m.

Gazzetta reports that Chelsea, Man United and clubs from Saudi Arabia are all interested in the midfielder.

United’s pursuit has been developing for some time. Sky Sports previously reported that Michael Carrick’s side had explored the conditions of a deal and were considered to be leading the race at that stage.

United have already signed Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos for a combined £85m this summer but remain interested in another midfielder, with Koné valued for his ball-carrying ability and physical presence.

Who is going to win the Koné race?

For Man United, Chelsea entering the race is an unwanted complication.

Koné looks particularly well suited to Carrick’s midfield because he can carry possession through pressure, cover ground defensively and operate in several central roles.

At around £43m, the price also looks relatively reasonable for a 25-year-old who has Serie A, European and World Cup experience.

Chelsea, however, can make a strong case of their own and could force United to move sooner than planned.

Roma’s rejection of Atlético’s €43m proposal suggests they will not compromise significantly, but their €50m valuation is hardly unrealistic in the current market.

United therefore have a decision to make. They have already invested heavily in midfield and do not need to panic, but waiting too long could allow Chelsea to take control of negotiations.

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