Why Chelsea are in contact with Roma midfielder despite being close to Camara deal

Roma midfielder Manu Kone in action (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Chelsea are looking into Manu Kone as an alternative option to Lamine Camara if Enzo Fernandez is sold.

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With little over 24 hours left in the transfer window, Chelsea are one of the teams to watch – as ever.

The Blues got a lot of their business done early this summer, but that hasn’t stopped them from having plenty to do as the window comes to a close too. Their potential biggest sale – of Enzo Fernandez to Man City – could yet happen. And that would trigger a desperate scramble for a replacement.

The team that Xabi Alonso had to put out yesterday, which featured Malo Gusto in midfield, showed that without Enzo the Blues are very short. They are in contact with a few potential replacements.

Chelsea engage Roma over Kone as Camara backup

The name mentioned all over the place in recent weeks was Lamine Camara of Monaco. Things seem to have reached pretty advanced stages there. But the Blues know it would be a disaster to put all their eggs in that basket and allow the French side to hold them hostage.

So it should be no surprise that they’re also pushing on another front. Fabrizio Romano says that they have “made contact” with Roma over a potential bid for Manu Kone. There is “nothing advanced yet” and the Italian side want to keep their midfield man. But clearly Chelsea’s sporting directors want to know roughly where they stand just in case things go wrong in the Camara pursuit.

Both of these deals and the potentially record breaking move for Enzo Fernandez look sure to bring some fireworks before tomorrow night.