Chelsea remain interested in Camara but are unwilling to meet Monaco's valuation

(Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Chelsea have not given up on Lamine Camara, but they are not prepared to pay Monaco’s current asking price for the Senegal midfielder.

The Blues tried to sign Camara during the summer and remain interested heading towards future windows.

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The issue is simple: Monaco now value the 22-year-old at around €70million (£59m), and Chelsea believe that figure is too high.

Given Camara’s start to the season, it is easy to see why Monaco are trying to maximise his value.

Chelsea still want Camara but will not pay €70m

According to GOAL, Chelsea remain highly interested in Camara but have made it clear they will not meet Monaco’s €70m valuation.

The midfielder was already close to a move during the summer. Chelsea had reportedly reached a club-to-club agreement worth around €55m on deadline day before Monaco pulled out of the deal.

That has not ended Chelsea’s interest, but it has changed the numbers.

Monaco are now asking for more, while Chelsea appear determined not to get dragged into an inflated deal simply because they missed out once already.

Midfield demand makes Camara a logical target<h/2>

There is still plenty of reason for Chelsea to keep following him.

Camara has become one of Monaco’s most important midfielders and has started all seven of their league matches this season.

As per AS Monaco’s official player profile, he has played 630 minutes, completed 91 per cent of his passes and recovered the ball 63 times so far this campaign.

Those numbers help explain Chelsea’s interest.

Xabi Alonso’s side lost both Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos during the summer, leaving the midfield short of control and physical presence. Camara offers both.

He is energetic, aggressive in duels and comfortable receiving the ball under pressure. At 22, he also fits Chelsea’s usual preference for younger players with room to improve.

The sticking point is value. €70m feels steep, especially when Chelsea know Monaco were willing to negotiate at a lower level only weeks ago.

If that price drops closer to the summer figure, this could become a serious transfer again very quickly.

For now, Chelsea’s stance looks sensible: stay interested, but do not overpay.

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