Leeds manager Daniel Farke celebrates (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Leeds United and Brentford are reportedly among several clubs interested in signing Leicester City youngster Bismark Owusu, with a potential January transfer on the cards for the highly-rated winger.

The 18-year-old has caught the attention of several sides after impressive performances in Leicester’s youth setup, and growing interest could threaten the Foxes’ hopes of retaining his services.

Leeds and Brentford target Bismark Owusu

According to Football Insider, Leeds and Brentford are both exploring the possibility of signing Owusu when the winter transfer window opens.

The Premier League duo are not alone in their pursuit, with Italian side Parma, Dutch outfit Utrecht and Danish club Copenhagen also keeping tabs on the teenager’s development.

Owusu has made a strong impression at Leicester’s academy, and his performances have attracted attention from clubs looking to recruit promising young talent.

The winger holds an Italian passport, which could open up opportunities to move abroad, while Leicester may struggle to convince him to stay amid growing competition for his signature.

Owusu could leave Leicester in January

Leicester have already felt the sting of losing academy talent, as Jeremy Monga joined Manchester City in the summer.

A similar situation could develop with Owusu, who is yet to make his senior debut for the Foxes despite his impressive progress at youth level.

The youngster enjoyed an excellent campaign last season, registering 12 goals and seven assists in the U18 Premier League, underlining his potential as an exciting attacking prospect.

He has continued to make progress this term, scoring once in his first seven appearances, and his performances have only strengthened his reputation.

Leeds and Brentford are both understood to be monitoring his situation closely and could consider making their interest concrete in the coming weeks.

With several European clubs also in the race, Leicester may find it increasingly difficult to hold on to the winger, particularly if a January opportunity presents itself.