Jarell Quansah celebrates with his Bayer Leverkusen teammates (Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly still not ruling out bringing Jarell Quansah back to the club from Bayer Leverkusen.

The England international has impressed since leaving Liverpool for Leverkusen, though it was previously reported by talkSPORT that they were not looking to trigger an option to bring him back.

Arsenal then held some talks over signing Quansah during the summer, as reported by Sky Sports, though this didn’t materialise in the end.

Now a report from TEAMtalk states that Liverpool are not ruling out re-signing Quansah, and that they’ll still have a £50m buy-back clause option going into 2027.

The Reds could surely do well to bring Quansah back for a second spell as they’ll soon have to think about a long-term replacement for the ageing Virgil van Dijk, while Joe Gomez is out of contract at the end of the season.

Could we see Jarell Quansah coming back to the Premier League?

It will be interesting to see if LFC really firm up their interest in Quansah, while there’s also surely a chance of Arsenal looking into him as an option again in the near future.

The 23-year-old struggled to play regularly during his first spell at Anfield, but he’s developed well in the Bundesliga and is still young enough that he can keep on improving.

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There are surely other top clubs who’d take Quansah, who has also become more and more of a regular for England in recent times, having gone to the World Cup in the summer.

As recently reported, however, Liverpool are interested in Luka Vuskovic and Koni De Winter as defensive options, so it’s not yet clear precisely who their priority targets will be.