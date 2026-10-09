Report: Liverpool face Quansah dilemma despite £59.5m buyback clause

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool may hold a major advantage in the race for Jarell Quansah, but there is one fairly important problem: the player himself does not appear particularly keen on going back.



The Reds inserted a £59.5million buyback clause when they sold Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen in 2025, and his development in Germany has made that decision look very smart.

Real Madrid, Chelsea and Arsenal are now among the clubs tracking the England international.

Liverpool can technically jump ahead of those rivals. Whether Quansah actually wants them to is another question.

Quansah has ‘reservations’ over Liverpool return

According to Football Insider, Quansah is reluctant to return to Anfield because of the difficulties he previously had securing regular first-team football there.

The 23-year-old made only four Premier League starts during the 2024/25 campaign before leaving for Leverkusen, where consistent minutes have helped transform his career.

Liverpool’s buyback option is worth £59.5m and remains valid until 15 June 2027, but sources claim returning to his boyhood club is not currently on Quansah’s radar.

He is now an established England international and reportedly prefers the idea of taking on another new challenge if he eventually leaves Germany.

Reds have the clause, but Quansah now has the leverage

This is a slightly awkward situation for Liverpool.

On paper, the buyback clause gives them an enormous advantage. GOAL reported this week that Real Madrid, Chelsea and Arsenal are all circling Quansah, while Liverpool can bring him back for a predetermined fee.

But a clause does not force the player to agree to the move. And Quansah’s concerns are understandable.

Leaving Liverpool gave him the regular football he needed, and going back without clear guarantees over his role could feel like reversing that progress.

Liverpool may eventually need another elite centre-back, especially with long-term questions around their defence. Quansah already knows the club, understands the Premier League and has improved dramatically.

Still, if they want him back, simply activating the clause will not be enough.

They will have to convince Quansah that this time he would return as a genuine first-team player, rather than somebody fighting from the fringes again.

Andoni Iraola confirms double Liverpool injury blow before Man City clash