The Liverpool flag is flown at half-mast at Anfield Stadium (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Liverpool are continuing to assess the possibility of bringing Jarell Quansah back to Anfield, although a reunion with their former academy defender does not currently appear to be a priority for the Premier League giants.

Quansah has enjoyed a significant rise since moving to Bayer Leverkusen in 2025. The 23-year-old has developed into an important figure in Germany and has also established himself at international level with England, making his situation increasingly interesting for his former club.

Jarell Quansah remains on Liverpool’s radar

Liverpool negotiated a buy-back option when they allowed the centre-back to leave, giving them the opportunity to bring him back for around £59.5 million. However, that provision will expire on June 15, 2027, meaning the Reds will eventually have to make a firm decision on whether to use it.

For the moment, though, there is no indication that Liverpool are preparing to activate the clause. Their defensive planning has changed considerably since Quansah’s departure, with younger options already being developed within the squad.

That does not mean the door is completely closed. Liverpool are expected to keep an eye on the defender throughout the season, particularly if his progress in the Bundesliga and with England continues, according to Football Insider.

Quansah could have several suitors

Liverpool may also face growing competition if they eventually decide a return makes sense. Chelsea and Real Madrid are among the clubs reportedly showing interest in the former Reds youngster, which could make his situation considerably more complicated.

Quansah’s development means Liverpool cannot afford to ignore his situation, but they also have time on their side.

For now, the defender appears set to remain in Germany, while Liverpool continue to weigh whether reclaiming their academy product is the right move for the next stage of their defensive rebuild.