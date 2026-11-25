Alejandro Garnacho looks on (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Aston Villa winger Alejandro Garnacho has aimed a subtle dig at the club by removing all mention of them from his Instagram.

The Argentine, currently on loan at Villa from Chelsea, has endured a difficult season so far, having found himself far down in Unai Emery’s pecking order.

Garnacho has had a difficult few years in general, having fallen out of favour and earned a poor reputation at Manchester United before being sold to Chelsea.

Things didn’t go much better for Garnacho at Stamford Bridge either, leading to him being loaned out to Villa this season, though he’s once again quickly found himself out of favour.

See below for Garnacho’s Instagram page, in which he’s removed the profile picture and deleted most of his recent photos…

Garnacho may well have given up on trying to win his place back in Emery’s squad, and that’s not a great look for the player, even if this must have been a frustrating season for him so far.

The 22-year-old looked like a big prospect a few years ago, but his career has quickly gone downhill and he really needs to show he can improve his attitude and professionalism.

What next for Alejandro Garnacho?

It’s not clear why Garnacho has so quickly struggled to establish himself at Villa, but it’s not a great sign, and it raises questions about what kind of character he is.

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Both Man Utd and Chelsea got fed up of Garnacho eventually, and with Villa it’s happened even more quickly.

There’s a talented player in there somewhere, but it’s not clear if he’s being badly advised by someone close to him, or if perhaps there’s his side to the story which we haven’t heard yet.