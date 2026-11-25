Arsenal (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly considering a surprise move for Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney as Mikel Arteta explores opportunities to strengthen his attack during the January transfer window.

The England international could return to the Premier League after leaving Brentford for Saudi Arabia in 2024, with several English clubs monitoring his situation.

Although Arsenal have invested heavily in their forward line, signing an experienced goalscorer could provide Arteta with another valuable attacking option during the second half of the season.

Arsenal linked with surprise January pursuit

According to a report circulating on X, Arsenal are weighing up a potential move for Toney ahead of the winter transfer window.

While that particular claim remains unconfirmed, separate reporting suggests the Gunners are aware of the striker’s potential availability.

According to TEAMtalk, intermediaries have informed Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham about the possibility of signing Toney in January.

The 30-year-old has already scored 16 goals this season, demonstrating that he remains a prolific attacking threat.

Manchester United are also interested in the former Brentford striker, while Crystal Palace are exploring a potential reunion between Toney and Thomas Frank.

A recent CaughtOffside report revealed that a loan agreement with an option to buy is being explored, potentially offering interested clubs a more financially manageable route to signing him.

Toney would provide experience to Arteta’s attack

A move for Toney would represent a different approach from Arsenal’s recent recruitment strategy, but it could make sense under the right circumstances.

The England international offers proven Premier League experience, excellent hold-up play, aerial strength and reliable finishing. His ability to bring teammates into play would also suit Arsenal’s attacking system.

With Viktor Gyökeres and Kai Havertz among Arteta’s central attacking options, however, there is little justification for committing an enormous transfer fee or offering Toney a lucrative long-term contract.

A short-term loan would be considerably more attractive. It would give Arsenal additional firepower without compromising their ability to pursue younger attacking targets next summer.

Toney’s substantial wages in Saudi Arabia could complicate negotiations, but if a reasonable financial agreement can be reached, Arsenal should seriously consider the opportunity.

Having another proven goalscorer available during the decisive months of the campaign could make a significant difference to their trophy ambitions.

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