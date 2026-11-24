Mauricio Pochettino to return to England? (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Manchester United could face serious competition from Newcastle United in their pursuit of Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney, with the Magpies reportedly stepping up their interest ahead of the January transfer window.

The England international has emerged as a potential attacking reinforcement for several Premier League clubs, with his impressive goalscoring record in Saudi Arabia attracting considerable attention.

According to a TEAMtalk report, Newcastle are increasingly serious about bringing Toney back to England, potentially complicating Manchester United’s plans to strengthen their attacking options.

Ivan Toney attracts Newcastle interest

The 30-year-old has been prolific since joining Al-Ahli from Brentford in 2024, registering 69 goals in 72 Saudi Pro League appearances.

Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle is keen to strengthen his attack during the winter window, and Toney could be an attractive option given his experience in English football.

The striker also has a connection with Newcastle, having spent time at the club between 2015 and 2018.

Reports suggest the Magpies are prepared to support Jaissle with significant investment in January following several high-profile departures over the summer. Although club officials have played down the speculation, their interest in Toney appears to be gathering momentum.

The England international also brings valuable Premier League experience, scoring 20 league goals for Brentford during the 2022/23 campaign.

Newcastle could complicate Manchester United plans

Manchester United are also exploring attacking reinforcements as Mauricio Pochettino looks to improve his options up front, as per i Paper.

Toney is among the forwards the Red Devils are considering, with Monaco’s Folarin Balogun another name on their shortlist.

However, Newcastle’s improved financial position could make it difficult for United to secure the striker’s signature.

The Magpies are also reportedly unwilling to entertain January offers for left-back Lewis Hall, another player United previously targeted.