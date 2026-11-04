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Manchester United are reportedly considering a loan move for Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney as Michael Carrick looks to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Red Devils are exploring a temporary deal to bring the England international back to the Premier League, rather than committing to an expensive permanent transfer.

Ivan Toney could be an ideal attacking addition

The 30-year-old has continued to impress in Saudi Arabia, establishing himself as one of Al-Ahli’s most important players. His goalscoring record has attracted attention from several clubs, with Manchester United now considering a move to strengthen their forward line.

Toney has scored 12 goals in just nine Saudi Pro League appearances this season, while he managed an impressive 41 goals across all competitions last term. His performances show he remains a prolific goalscorer who can make an impact at the highest level.

Manchester United could benefit from signing an experienced centre-forward, particularly with Benjamin Sesko currently sidelined through injury. Toney’s physical presence, intelligent movement, and clinical finishing could give Carrick a reliable option up front.

The former Brentford striker also has considerable Premier League experience, having established himself as one of the competition’s most dependable forwards before moving to the Middle East in 2024.

Manchester United explore loan solution for Toney

However, negotiating a permanent transfer could prove extremely difficult. Toney earns a substantial salary at Al-Ahli, while the Saudi club faces no financial pressure to sell its leading goalscorer.

United are therefore considering an initial loan arrangement to avoid taking on his lucrative contract.

Toney has previously shown little urgency to return to English football, meaning the Red Devils may also need to convince him that a move to Old Trafford represents the right opportunity.

Nevertheless, a temporary agreement could provide United with a practical solution to their attacking problems without requiring a significant long-term financial commitment.