(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is reportedly weighing his options amid growing frustration over the lack of progress in contract negotiations at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese international wants to extend his stay with the Premier League giants, but the club’s reluctance to meet his demands has created uncertainty about his future.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, intermediaries have begun exploring options for the 32-year-old, although interest in his services remains relatively limited at this stage.

Bruno Fernandes facing uncertain Manchester United future

Fernandes’ current contract expires next summer, but United can extend his stay until 2028. However, the midfielder is reportedly looking for a new agreement that would keep him at the club until 2030.

The Red Devils are reluctant to offer such a lengthy commitment, particularly given his age and financial demands.

Saudi Arabian clubs remain interested in the United captain, although Al-Hilal are no longer expected to pursue him. Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor are among the Turkish sides monitoring his situation, while Galatasaray have cooled their interest.

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have also been linked with the midfielder previously, but neither club is currently planning a move for him.

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Manchester United contract talks could be delayed

Meanwhile, Fernandes’ representatives are expected to hold further discussions with United during the November international break.

However, uncertainty around Michael Carrick’s position could delay those negotiations, with the club keen to clarify their managerial situation first.

The midfielder’s recent public comments following United’s defeat against Como have also complicated matters, despite his insistence that his criticism was not directed personally at Carrick.

Fernandes remains keen to continue at Old Trafford, and United will need to make an important decision about his future in the coming months.

The club could exercise their contractual option to protect his transfer value, but losing their captain would leave a significant leadership and creative void in the squad.