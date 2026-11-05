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Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing FC Twente defender Ruud Nijstad, but Barcelona could make things difficult for the Premier League giants as the race for his signature intensifies.

The 18-year-old has attracted significant attention with his performances in the Netherlands, and several European clubs are monitoring his development ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

According to a report via Sport Witness, Manchester United are among the clubs monitoring the young defender, while Barcelona are also considering another approach after rejecting an earlier offer.

Ruud Nijstad attracts Manchester United interest

The Red Devils could use additional defensive reinforcements, and Nijstad could prove to be an exciting long-term investment. The teenager is regarded as a promising prospect, and his development at Twente has attracted interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Bayern Munich are also monitoring the situation, meaning United could face considerable competition if they decide to formalise their interest in the Dutchman.

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, now Twente’s technical director, recently confirmed that several prominent clubs have approached the Dutch outfit about the youngster.

Barcelona could complicate Manchester United’s transfer plans

Meanwhile, Barcelona are reportedly preparing to return with an improved proposal after having an €8 million offer rejected towards the end of the summer transfer window.

According to De Telegraaf, the Catalan giants could now consider an offer worth around €25 million for the defender.

Twente are determined to retain their highly rated prospect and are reportedly preparing an improved contract to reward his decision to stay at the club. His existing agreement runs until 2029, but the Dutch side want to strengthen their position further.

They also believe his eventual transfer value could reach €40 million if his development continues.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will submit an official offer. However, Barcelona’s interest and Twente’s determination to keep their young defender mean securing his signature could prove challenging.