Moises Caicedo of Chelsea breaks away from Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing FC Twente defender Ruud Nijstad as they look to strengthen their defence and secure one of Dutch football’s most promising young talents.

According to TEAMtalk, the Red Devils have been closely monitoring the 18-year-old, though Chelsea and several other Premier League clubs are also tracking his progress.

Ruud Nijstad could be an ideal defensive addition

The 6ft 5in centre-back has attracted considerable attention after breaking into senior football at Twente. His imposing physical presence, left-footed profile, and composure in possession make him an attractive prospect for clubs looking to invest in defensive talent.

Manchester United are keen to identify young players who could develop into important first-team options, and Nijstad fits that recruitment strategy. His ability to compete in aerial duels while remaining comfortable on the ball could make him a valuable long-term addition to their backline.

United have also been monitoring his performances throughout the season, underscoring the seriousness of their interest. However, they face competition from Chelsea, who are reportedly working on their own plans to bring the highly rated Dutchman to the Premier League.

Manchester City, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Brentford, Everton and Sunderland have also been monitoring his development, underlining the growing demand for his signature.

Manchester United face transfer battle for Nijstad

However, completing a deal will not be straightforward. Twente are reluctant to lose the teenager in the January transfer window and would prefer to keep him to continue overseeing his development in the Netherlands.

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, now Twente’s technical director, could also play a key role in shaping the defender’s future.

The Dutch club expects further interest in 2027, meaning United may have to wait until the summer before pursuing a potential transfer.

With several Premier League rivals competing for his signature, the Red Devils could face a difficult battle to secure his services. Nijstad’s potential makes him an appealing investment, but Twente’s determination to retain him could delay any move to Old Trafford.