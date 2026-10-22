Man United join crowded race for 18-year-old highly rated centre-back

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on FC Twente defender Ruud Nijstad as the club continues to assess long-term options for its back line.



The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the most highly rated young centre-backs in the Netherlands and is already attracting attention from several major European clubs.

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United’s interest appears to fit their recent recruitment strategy of targeting younger players with significant development potential.

Man United interested in young defender Nijstad

According to The Athletic, Man United are among a number of leading European clubs monitoring Nijstad after his breakthrough at FC Twente.

The left-footed defender has established himself as an important first-team player and is under contract until 2029, meaning Twente are in a strong position if clubs make formal approaches.

Nijstad was also linked with Barcelona during the summer, and VoetbalPrimeur reports that the Spanish club had already explored the possibility of signing him before Manchester United entered the picture.

Standing around 1.95 metres tall, Nijstad combines obvious physical presence with the technical qualities expected from a modern left-sided centre-back.

He has made eight Eredivisie appearances this season and scored once, while continuing to gain experience in European competition.

Nijstad would be a smart long-term gamble

The attraction for United is easy to understand.

Lisandro Martinez’s long-term future remains uncertain, while Harry Maguire is now entering the latter stages of his career. That creates a clear need for another centre-back, particularly someone comfortable operating on the left side.

Nijstad fits that profile almost perfectly. He is young, left-footed, physically imposing and already playing regular senior football.

However, there is a legitimate question over whether Man United need another developing defender right now.

Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven are already young centre-backs with considerable potential, so adding another teenager would increase the amount of projection involved in the defensive rebuild. That means United may eventually need to choose between potential and immediate reliability.

If Nijstad is being viewed as a future replacement rather than an instant starter, the deal makes sense. But if United lose an experienced defender next summer, they may also need a more established centre-back alongside him.

Either way, tracking Nijstad now is sensible. His profile is rare, his ceiling appears high, and waiting another year could make him considerably more expensive.

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