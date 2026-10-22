(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly made initial moves to explore Julian Nagelsmann as a potential replacement for Michael Carrick, with pressure rapidly building on the current Old Trafford boss.

Carrick’s position has become increasingly uncertain following United’s disastrous 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como.

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That result extended their winless run to seven matches and has left the hierarchy considering whether another managerial change is required.

Man United are interested in Nagelsmann

According to talkSPORT’s report on Man United’s managerial search, Nagelsmann has been sounded out as a possible successor to Carrick.

The 39-year-old, who previously managed Bayern Munich and stepped down from the Germany job following the 2026 World Cup, already has admirers within the United hierarchy.

He was reportedly high on the club’s shortlist before Carrick was handed the permanent job in May, but his Germany commitments meant discussions never advanced.

Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler is another name being considered, while Antonio Conte has also been linked with the position.

Nagelsmann’s reputation has long been strong among elite coaches. Back in 2017, Jürgen Klopp described him as a “big, big, big coaching talent” while praising the football his Hoffenheim side were playing.

Nagelsmann would be a bold but logical gamble

Nagelsmann would certainly be an intriguing appointment for Man United.

He is still unusually young for a coach with experience at Bayern, RB Leipzig and international level, while his teams are generally associated with aggressive pressing, tactical flexibility and detailed positional play.

That could appeal to a United hierarchy desperate to establish a clearer football identity.

However, changing Carrick alone will not solve everything. United’s problems go deeper than one manager, particularly when squad construction and recruitment remain recurring concerns.

Still, if Carrick cannot stop the current slide, Nagelsmann feels like a more ambitious long-term option than simply appointing another short-term firefighter.

The fact United admired him before Carrick’s permanent appointment also suggests this is not simply a reaction to one embarrassing night against Como.

For now, Carrick remains in charge, but the pressure has clearly shifted. Nagelsmann’s availability means United already have a credible alternative should they decide another reset is necessary.

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