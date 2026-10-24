Sky reporter issues game-changing update on who the next Man United boss could be

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Manchester United remain interested in Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler, but any serious attempt to bring him to Old Trafford may have to wait until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old has established himself as one of the most highly rated young coaches in Europe and is helping Brighton challenge near the top of the Premier League.

With Michael Carrick under growing pressure at United, Hürzeler remains firmly in the conversation alongside former Bayern Munich and Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann.

Plettenberg reveals Hürzeler’s summer stance

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Hürzeler is on Man United’s shortlist alongside Nagelsmann.

However, the Brighton boss has made finishing the current campaign at the Amex his priority, with Champions League qualification now a genuine target.

Hürzeler signed a new contract in May keeping him at Brighton until 2029. Sky Sports confirmed the extension amid growing interest from other major clubs.

Plettenberg reports that Hürzeler could nevertheless be open to taking the next step in his career next summer, with enquiries from top clubs already arriving.

There would also be a major financial obstacle. According to The Telegraph, Hürzeler’s contract contains no release clause, meaning Brighton could demand a world-record compensation package for a manager.

Man United should wait till the summer

Hürzeler looks like an attractive long-term option for Man United because he represents something different from another short-term rescue appointment.

Brighton play aggressive, progressive football, while Hürzeler has demonstrated an ability to develop young players and work effectively within a clearly defined recruitment structure.

The difficulty is timing. Trying to remove him from Brighton midway through a potential Champions League qualification campaign would be expensive and incredibly difficult.

Hürzeler himself also has little reason to abandon a successful project halfway through the season.

If United decide Carrick cannot continue, Nagelsmann or Eddie Howe may therefore be more realistic immediate options.

But if the club can wait until summer, Hürzeler becomes much more interesting. At 33, he could potentially lead a genuine long-term rebuild rather than simply stabilising the team for another season.

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