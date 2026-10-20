Manager with "consistent on-pitch performances" backed to replace Carrick at Man United

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Alan Shearer believes Fabian Hürzeler should be firmly in Manchester United’s thinking if the club eventually decide to replace Michael Carrick.

Carrick remains under significant pressure after United’s dreadful start to the season, with only two victories from their opening 10 matches across all competitions.

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Although the board continue to back him for now, another poor run could force INEOS to reconsider.

Hürzeler, meanwhile, has taken Brighton in the opposite direction. The Seagulls sit third in the Premier League after an outstanding start and have developed into one of the division’s most entertaining and tactically flexible teams.

Hürzeler would be a ‘good replacement’ for Carrick

Shearer identified Hürzeler as a strong option should Carrick lose his job.

“If Carrick is relieved of his duties, Hurzeler would be a good replacement, but it’s a very different model at Brighton,” Shearer said, as reported by Metro.

He also mentioned Eddie Howe and Antonio Conte as alternatives, while stressing that speculation is inevitable when a Man United manager is not winning matches.

Hürzeler’s case has only strengthened recently. Brighton thrashed Crystal Palace 5-0 on Sunday and have scored 23 goals in seven league matches while climbing into the Champions League places.

Man United would represent a very different challenge

There is plenty to admire about Hürzeler.

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom praised the German when handing him a new contract until 2029, saying he had delivered “consistent on-pitch performances” while developing “a clear playing identity.”

Bloom added that the team had shown “resilience, intensity and control” under him, according to Brighton’s official website.

Those qualities are exactly what United currently lack. Hürzeler’s aggressive pressing, tactical flexibility and willingness to trust younger players would also fit the type of long-term project INEOS have repeatedly claimed they want.

But Shearer’s warning about the different environment matters.

Brighton are exceptionally well structured, whereas United remain a club dealing with recruitment questions, boardroom scrutiny and enormous external pressure.

Hürzeler may be one of the most exciting young coaches in Europe, but succeeding at Old Trafford would require more than tactical intelligence.

For now, Carrick still has the job. If results do not improve quickly, though, Hürzeler’s name is unlikely to disappear.

Man United chiefs make major decision after Jason Wilcox meeting on Monday