Fabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Manchester United have suffered a potential setback in their pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler, with the German reportedly happy at the Amex Stadium and in no hurry to leave.

According to a Football Insider report, the 33-year-old remains committed to Brighton despite growing speculation linking him to the managerial job at Old Trafford.

Fabian Hurzeler attracts Manchester United interest

Hurzeler has established himself as one of English football’s most promising young managers since taking charge of Brighton in 2024. His aggressive pressing style, attacking approach, and ability to develop young talent have drawn interest from several leading clubs.

Manchester United are understood to admire the German as uncertainty continues to surround Michael Carrick’s position. The Red Devils have endured a difficult start to the campaign, increasing speculation that the club could consider a managerial change if results fail to improve.

Hurzeler could be an attractive candidate for United, especially given his success in building an organised, competitive Brighton side. His tactical approach could also help the Manchester club establish a clearer identity after several inconsistent seasons.

However, the latest update suggests that convincing him to leave Brighton would be difficult. Sources indicate the manager is happy in his current role and wants to keep developing the project on the south coast.

Brighton determined to retain Hurzeler

Brighton are equally relaxed about the situation and remain keen to keep their manager for as long as possible. The club have been encouraged by their impressive start to the season, which has strengthened their belief in the current project.

Hurzeler’s contract runs until 2029 after he signed an extension earlier this year, giving Brighton considerable protection against potential approaches. His side have also enjoyed an excellent run of results, further boosting his Premier League reputation.

Manchester United could therefore face a difficult task if they decide to formalise their interest. Brighton have reportedly received no contact from other clubs so far.

Although United may continue monitoring Hurzeler, his commitment to Brighton means a move to Old Trafford is far from guaranteed. Much could depend on developments surrounding Carrick’s future and whether the Red Devils decide to pursue a new manager.