Man United face two obstacles in bid to hire target to replace Michael Carrick

Michael Carrick gestures to the Manchester United fans (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly been dealt a double blow in pursuit of Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler amid uncertainty over Michael Carrick keeping his job.

Hurzeler has done a hugely impressive job at Brighton, but it seems that it would cost a record-breaking fee for a manager to get him out of his contract there.

That’s according to a report from the Telegraph, which states that the German tactician does not have a release clause, meaning the Seagulls would ask for more than the £21.5m Chelsea previously paid them to hire Graham Potter.

On top of that, Ben Jacobs has posted on X with the information that Hurzeler himself is not currently keen to leave Brighton to take the Man Utd job…

BREAKING: Fabian Hürzeler is not interested in leaving Brighton for Manchester United. Hürzeler one of the names appreciated in case Michael Carrick departs. Julian Nagelsmann also viewed as one of the leading contenders. More on @talkSPORT. ? @alex_crook pic.twitter.com/gst76yIzjj — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) October 22, 2026

“BREAKING: Fabian Hürzeler is not interested in leaving Brighton for Manchester United. Hürzeler one of the names appreciated in case Michael Carrick departs. Julian Nagelsmann also viewed as one of the leading contenders,” Jacobs said.

This surely ends United’s hopes of landing the 33-year-old for the time being, so it will be interesting to see how the saga develops from here.

What next for Manchester United after Fabian Hurzeler blow?

Jacobs also mentions Julian Nagelsmann as someone with admirers inside Old Trafford, so that could be a name worth watching out for.

United could of course also stick with Carrick for a bit longer, but it’s getting harder and harder to see the 45-year-old being the best long-term option after such a disastrous start to this season.

See below as Carrick has won just two games out of eleven since taking the United job permanently, despite previously impressing as interim manager…

Man Utd's form this season: ? 2-0 vs Hull

? 5-2 vs Ipswich

? 2-2 vs Everton

? 4-0 vs Sabah

? 1-0 vs Man City

? 3-2 vs Brighton

? 1-1 vs Fulham

? 1-1 vs Tottenham

? 2-0 vs Atletico Madrid

? 1-1 vs Leeds

? 4-1 vs Como If this doesn't get Carrick sacked,… pic.twitter.com/4LPn036YeL — the Daily Briefing (@daiIybriefing) October 21, 2026

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Hurzeler is surely too good to stay at Brighton for much longer, though, as they’ve often ended up losing star players and even managers in recent times.

Brighton are currently third in the Premier League table and recently outplayed champions Arsenal in a hugely impressive 3-0 win, so it’s easy to see why their manager is so highly regarded in the game.