Manchester United match unwanted record from all the way back in 1988

Michael Carrick reacts during Man United's defeat vs Chelsea (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are now winless in their last nine games in all competitions – their worst run since 1988.

Or to put it a more optimistic way, Michael Carrick has done something no other Man Utd manager has managed since the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

Still, this is now surely the end for Carrick at Old Trafford, with his side once again looking far from good enough as they were beaten 2-0 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

See below for that winless run in full, with United’s results featuring losing 1-0 at home to a Manchester City team who were down to ten men from midway through the first half, a draw against Tottenham when they were bottom of the table, and the recent thrashings at the hands of Como and Bournemouth…

Manchester United are now NINE games without a win for the first time since 1988: ? L 0-1 vs Man City

? L 2-3 vs Brighton

? D 1-1 vs Fulham

? D 1-1 vs Tottenham

? L 2-0 vs Atletico Madrid

? D 1-1 vs Leeds

? L 4-1 vs Como

? L 0-3 vs Bournemouth

? L 2-0 vs Chelsea pic.twitter.com/yf64VBNn7A — the Daily Briefing (@daiIybriefing) October 31, 2026

United fans were supportive of Carrick last week, but even they must surely be prepared to see the club make a change now.

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Will this be Michael Carrick’s last game in charge of Manchester United?

Carrick looked to be hanging on by a thread this time last week, so another defeat surely spells the end for the former England midfielder.

MUFC have won just one Premier League game all season, and currently sit in 17th place in the table, while results later today could drag them into the relegation zone.

Ultimately, even if Carrick is not blameless here, he’s going to be the fall guy, and the club can probably do better.

It always looked like a gamble going for someone relatively inexperienced like him, and now United surely need to do all they can to bring in someone of the calibre of Antonio Conte or Unai Emery.

Carrick did a great job as interim manager following the dire spell under Ruben Amorim, but it’s hard to see how he can steer the team out of this mess now, so the time has surely come for a change.