Former Man U star’s “1%” comments are totally damning of team’s dressing room after they reject Carrick

Michael Carrick speaks in a press conference

Gary Neville thinks Bruno’s damning comments from last week show that Michael Carrick has lost the dressing room at Old Trafford.

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Gary Neville is the most prominent former Man U player who is now a top pundit, and fans are hanging off his every word when it comes to the situation around Michael Carrick.

The manager’s future seems to be hanging by a thread after a week where he was battered by Como and Bournemouth consecutively.

Most people expected him to be sacked this week, but he’s still in the job. Neville made it clear that he thought his old teammate should go, and pointed out that the dressing room must be utterly lost right now.

Carrick has lost dressing room claims Neville

“We’ve all been in football dressing rooms, and they’re quite brutal places,” Neville said on his podcast, Stick to Football.

The former defender’s point was that, if players are willing to say that openly, what they’re saying behind the scenes must be so much worse:

“If Bruno Fernandes, the captain of the club… if he comes out and questions the manager’s tactics after a 4-1 defeat in Como, where he’s played like a drain, and he’s been playing like a drain for three months, and the rest of them have as well, that is only 1 or 2% of what they’re actually saying internally.”

Neville’s co-host Jamie Carragher was more blunt:

“Those players know Michael Carrick’s not going to be there in two or three weeks. He knows it, they know it, everybody knows it.”

Right now United are in quite the bind, and it’s not clear how they get out of it.