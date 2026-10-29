“The boys are hungry” – Desperate Carrick tries to convince everyone that Man U players will still play for him

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Michael Carrick in his press conference.
Michael Carrick in his press conference.

Michael Carrick is trying to convince everyone that his squad are still behind him, and that he can turn the Man U nightmare around.

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Michael Carrick is taking a very tense press conference at Carrington right now.

Most people were not expecting the Manchester United manager to still be in a job right now after two damaging defeats in a week. But he’s clinging on, and claims that he sees desire and hunger in his players to do better.

“I spoke with the players and I have to say, the boys are hungry,” Carrick said.

“We’re hurting because we haven’t won enough football games, but there’s an intensity, there’s a bit of an edge, there’s a disappointment, there’s a hunger to do better.”

He also denied (not very convincingly) that he was surprised to still be in a job right now.

Man U get chance against struggling Chelsea to earn Carrick lifeline

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United warms up on the sidelines during the Premier League 2026/27 match between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford on October 25, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

It’s going to take United more than hunger to improve on last week’s dismal performances against Como and then Bournemouth. The players looked disinterested, and largely as though they were keen to see their coach get the sack sooner rather than later.

Since then the under-pressure coach has had clear the air talks with star player Bruno Fernandes and tried to convince everyone that he still has the support of the dressing room.

The good news is that they play Chelsea, who are missing important players and also in a bit of a morale trough. The Blues look ripe to be picked off in a Saturday early kick off which could go either way.

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