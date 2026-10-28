Man United face fresh Bruno Fernandes threat as La Liga side step up interest

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Manchester United could face a major decision over Bruno Fernandes in January, with Atlético Madrid reportedly stepping up their interest in the club captain amid growing uncertainty over his future at Old Trafford.

Fernandes’ situation has changed dramatically in recent weeks. After publicly questioning Michael Carrick’s tactical approach following the 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como, the 32-year-old was left on the bench for United’s subsequent 3-0 loss to Bournemouth.

That has fuelled fresh speculation that his seven-year spell in Manchester could be approaching its final chapter.

Atlético Madrid are exploring January move

According to reports in Spain, Atlético Madrid sporting director Mateu Alemany is exploring the possibility of bringing Fernandes to Spain in January.

The Spanish side have been monitoring him for some time, with Diego Simeone believed to admire the Portugal international’s creativity and leadership qualities.

Atlético had not submitted a formal offer, but United’s worsening situation has made Fernandes an increasingly interesting opportunity.

The Atlético interest is not new. As per recent Caught Offside report, Atlético Madrid were among several major European clubs tracking Fernandes, alongside AC Milan and Juventus.

United were still keen to extend his contract at that stage. However, the landscape has shifted.

January sale would still be a huge gamble from Man United

Selling Fernandes midway through the season would be extremely risky. Whatever the current tension, he remains United’s most productive creator.

Since Carrick first took charge in January, Fernandes has registered 14 assists and created 96 chances, more than any other player across Europe’s top five leagues during that period.

Atlético would suit him stylistically. Simeone values intensity, personality and players capable of deciding matches, while Fernandes could provide the creativity lost following Antoine Griezmann’s departure.

But United should avoid making an emotional decision based on a difficult few weeks.

If a new manager replaces Carrick, Fernandes’ relationship with the club could quickly improve.

Unless Atlético make an exceptional offer in January, triggering the contract extension and reassessing everything next summer looks far more sensible.

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