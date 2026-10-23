Man United star increasingly likely to leave Europe if Old Trafford exit happens

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Bruno Fernandes could be running out of realistic European escape routes if he leaves Manchester United, with Galatasaray reportedly cooling their interest in the club captain.

The 32-year-old is into the final year of his current deal, although United retain an option to extend it by another season.

Talks over fresh terms have yet to produce an agreement, and with Fernandes among the highest earners at Old Trafford, his wage expectations could make a move elsewhere in Europe difficult.

Galatasaray are stepping back from Fernandes

According to TEAMtalk, Galatasaray are now moving away from the idea of signing Fernandes, despite previously showing serious interest.

The Turkish champions were linked with an ambitious move during the summer and were reportedly willing to offer the Portugal international a major salary increase.

However, their stance has since changed, narrowing Fernandes’ potential options.

Saudi Arabia now appears the most obvious destination if he leaves Man United, with Al Hilal continuing to monitor his situation.

TEAMtalk reports that the Saudi club remain attentive and would have the financial power to meet both United’s demands and Fernandes’ wage expectations.

There is still uncertainty over his contract, though.

Sky Sports previously reported that United view Fernandes as an important part of the project and hold an option to extend his deal, meaning the club are under no immediate pressure to lose him for nothing.

Saudi move is becoming logical for Man United star

If Fernandes does decide to leave Old Trafford, Saudi Arabia now looks far more realistic than another major European club.

His age, salary and declining resale value all make a huge European deal harder to justify. Even clubs that admire him would need to commit substantial wages to a player entering the final stages of his peak years.

At the same time, Man United face their own difficult decision.

Fernandes has been hugely productive since joining in 2020, but his influence this season has become less consistent.

United must decide whether to extend his contract and keep building around him, or cash in while he still retains significant value.

A move to Al Hilal could suit all parties. Fernandes would secure one final major contract, United could receive a meaningful transfer fee, and the club would gain the opportunity to rebuild its midfield around a younger profile.

That makes the next few months crucial. Galatasaray stepping aside does not end the story, it simply makes the likely destination much clearer.

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