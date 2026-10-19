62% passing accuracy, 6.5/10: Man United star struggled against Leeds despite working hard

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Bruno Fernandes covered plenty of ground against Leeds United on Sunday, but Manchester United’s captain again struggled to provide the attacking quality his side desperately needed in a frustrating 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

United took the lead through Bryan Mbeumo in the 35th minute before Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalised shortly after half-time.

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Michael Carrick’s side finished with only 38.7% possession, so Fernandes spent much of the afternoon working without the ball rather than dictating proceedings in his preferred areas.

Fernandes’ passing and creativity fall below his usual standards

Fernandes completed the full 90 minutes and registered 23 successful passes from 37 attempts, giving him a passing accuracy of just 62%.

That number reflects both United’s lack of control and Fernandes’ own tendency to look for ambitious passes. Risk-taking is a fundamental part of his game, but on this occasion too many attempted combinations failed to reach their target.

Most surprisingly, he created just one chance throughout the match.

For a player who has routinely ranked among the Premier League’s most productive creators, that was a limited return. United as a team created 12 chances, yet their captain was rarely able to unlock Leeds when the hosts dropped into shape.

Fernandes did still threaten the goal himself. He attempted three shots, with one on target, while his combined expected-goals figure was only around 0.07, underlining the poor quality of the opportunities available to him.

Huge work rate could not compensate for lack of influence

One statistic Fernandes could certainly be pleased with was his physical output.

The midfielder covered approximately 11.4 kilometres, one of the highest totals in the United side, while continuing to press and drop deeper to help Carrick’s midfield.

That effort deserves recognition, particularly given the recent questions surrounding his form and fitness.

But United do not primarily need Fernandes to be their best runner. They need him creating chances, controlling attacks and deciding games.

Bruno Fernandes rating for Man United vs Leeds: 6.5/10

There was no shortage of commitment, and Fernandes never stopped demanding the ball.

However, 62% passing accuracy and only one chance created are well below the standards expected from United’s main creative player.

It was an industrious performance rather than an influential one and United will need considerably more from their captain if their poor run is going to end.

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