(Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was involved in a heated clash with Sporting CP goalscorer Luis Suárez as the players walked down the tunnel at half-time.

Returning to his former club at the Estádio José Alvalade with Sporting holding a 1–0 interval advantage, Fernandes’ frustrations boiled over as the teams headed toward the dressing rooms.

According to BBC Sport Live, the 32-year-old Portuguese playmaker visibly lost his temper after Suarez made a remark in his direction, prompting Fernandes to aim a sharp shove at the Colombian forward before the pair disappeared down the tunnel.

Tensions had already been running high after a chaotic first-half spell in which United conceded two penalties inside three minutes.

After Senne Lammens denied Suarez’s initial 30th-minute spot-kick following a Lisandro Martínez foul, the goalkeeper immediately conceded a second penalty for clattering Maximiliano Araujo, allowing Suarez to convert in the 33rd minute.

Bruno Fernandes equalises for Man United from the spot immediatley after half-time

Fernandes ultimately channeled his anger into his football after the restart, stepping up to bury a 48th-minute penalty of his own to level the score at 1–1 as the second half continues.

Lisandro Martinez does well to win the penalty as he puts his body in front of the defender inviting the challenge from the Sporting player.

He has now scored the first goal of the Mauricio Pochettino era at Man United.

Bruno Fernandes steps up and converts from the penalty spot to equalise for Man Utd ? ? Watch live on TNT Sports & HBO Max https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB pic.twitter.com/epIa5B91oE — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 25, 2026

?| BRUNO FERNANDES EQUALIZES FROM THE SPOT! SUPERB FINISH pic.twitter.com/RTdihd9ELy — Shuffle FC (@ShuffleFC) November 25, 2026

Bruno Fernandes has come under plenty of criticism from Man United fans this season

While his second-half spot-kick rescued United’s momentum in Portugal, the flashpoint underscores a turbulent campaign for Fernandes at Old Trafford.

With United enduring a horrid start under Michael Carrick, sections of the fanbase have grown increasingly vocal in criticizing their skipper.

Supporters and pundits alike have accused Fernandes of playing “hero ball, frequently forcing low-percentage passes, shooting from improbable angles instead of feeding better-placed teammates, and allowing visible frustration to disrupt the squad’s composure.

With reports suggesting that he has rejected a second contract extension offer from the club, there are whispers that this could be his final season at the club.

It remains to be seen whether Fernandes extends his stay or leaves at the end of the season.