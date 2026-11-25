(Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens went from hero to zero in a matter of minutes during a chaotic first half against Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League.

With the match ongoing and approaching half-time in Lisbon, Sporting currently leading 1–0, Mauricio Pochettino’s side endured an extraordinary four-minute spell of self-inflicted madness.

The drama began in the 29th minute when Sporting winger Geny Catamo controlled a crossfield pass on the right side of the penalty area, shifted the ball onto his left foot, and drew a clumsy challenge from Manchester United defender Lisandro Martínez.

Referee awarded a spot-kick, giving Sporting striker Luis Suárez a golden opportunity to break the deadlock.

However, Lammens guessed correctly, diving low to his left to smother Suárez’s weak effort and preserve the scoreline.

However, barely a minute after Lammens’ heroics, Sporting launched a straightforward long ball over the top of United’s backline.

Racing recklessly off his line in an attempt to sweep up the danger, Lammens was beaten to the ball by Maximiliano Araujo, who knocked it past the Belgian before being completely flattened in the 31st minute.

??| LAMMENS CONCEDES A PENALTY !!!! HE HAS PUT UNITED IN TROUBLE !!! pic.twitter.com/TbRjncRK7Y — Kalshi FC (@KalshiFC) November 25, 2026

Stepping up once again, Suárez made no mistake on his second attempt, firing cleanly past Lammens to give Sporting a deserved lead.