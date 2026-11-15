Bruno Fernandes possession stat highlights major challenge for Pochettino at Man United

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Bruno Fernandes remains Manchester United’s most influential creative player, but one statistic highlights the difficult balance Mauricio Pochettino must strike when building his new-look side around the Portuguese midfielder.

According to WhoScored data, Fernandes has lost possession 175 times in the Premier League this season, more than any other player in the competition.

It is a striking number, particularly for a captain expected to dictate United’s attacking play, but it also needs some context.

Fernandes is frequently asked to attempt the difficult passes that other players avoid, meaning turnovers will naturally form part of his game.

WhoScored stat underlines Fernandes’ high-risk style

WhoScored’s figures place Fernandes at the top of the Premier League for possession lost this season, with separate data also showing he is giving the ball away at roughly 19.4 times per 90 minutes.

That should concern Pochettino, particularly given the style he intends to introduce at Old Trafford. His teams traditionally press aggressively and rely on controlling transitions, so losing possession too easily in central areas could leave United exposed.

However, Fernandes’ willingness to take risks remains one of his greatest strengths. He recorded a Premier League-record 21 assists last season and was subsequently named PFA Player of the Year.

The problem this season is that his creative output has dropped, making those turnovers far harder to justify.

Pochettino must refine the Man United captain

The solution should not be asking Fernandes to suddenly become a conservative midfielder.

United need his imagination, particularly in a squad that already struggles to consistently create chances. Instead, Pochettino must build a structure that allows Fernandes to take calculated risks higher up the pitch without leaving the team vulnerable when possession is lost.

Sky Sports has already suggested Fernandes could remain crucial as a No.10 under Pochettino, although questions remain over how he will adapt to the Argentine’s demanding high-intensity system.

His long-term future is also uncertain. Fernandes has rejected United’s latest contract offer, while CaughtOffside reported that he wants to assess the club’s progress under Pochettino before committing himself.

That makes the coming months especially important.

Fernandes does not need to stop taking risks, but if Pochettino can help him choose those moments more effectively, United could retain his creativity while cutting out some of the costly turnovers that have become increasingly noticeable.

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