Premier League attacker admits Man United dream amid fresh transfer speculation

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Bournemouth forward Rayan has opened the door to fresh Manchester United transfer speculation after revealing that he has supported the club since childhood.

The 20-year-old has developed into one of Bournemouth’s most exciting attackers since arriving from Vasco da Gama in January 2026.

United were among the clubs monitoring him before his move to the Vitality Stadium, and his latest comments will inevitably attract attention at Old Trafford as Mauricio Pochettino begins shaping his squad.

Rayan reveals lifelong Man United connection

Speaking to ESPN Brasil, as reported by the Manchester Evening News, Rayan revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was the reason he became a United supporter.

The Brazilian admitted playing at Old Trafford had always been a personal ambition, making Bournemouth’s recent 3-0 victory there particularly memorable.

“I’ve always supported Man United here in England,” Rayan said, adding that Ronaldo was the reason behind his affection for the club. He also described playing at Old Trafford as “a dream come true.”

Rayan has scored five times across all competitions this season, including against United during Bournemouth’s victory at Old Trafford.

Rayan should remain on United’s long-term radar

From United’s perspective, Rayan is certainly worth monitoring.

He is young, already adapted to Premier League football and offers the pace, physicality and directness Pochettino generally values in attacking players. His emotional connection with United could also become useful if the club eventually decides to pursue him.

There is already evidence that United admire the player. CaughtOffside reported in March that both Manchester United and Liverpool had scouts tracking Rayan following his impressive start at Bournemouth.

However, a January move looks extremely unlikely. Bournemouth have made it clear they are not interested in selling key players midway through the season, while Rayan is under contract until 2031.

That means United should avoid getting carried away by his comments. Supporting the club does not automatically mean a transfer is coming.

But if Rayan continues developing at his current rate, the situation could become much more interesting next summer. United already know he admires the club, the bigger question will be whether they decide he is worth Bournemouth’s potentially enormous asking price.

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