(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly stepping up their interest in signing Lens defender Ismaelo Ganiou as they look to strengthen their defensive options ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

The 21-year-old has emerged as an exciting prospect in French football, with his impressive performances attracting attention from several clubs across Europe.

Ismaelo Ganiou attracts Liverpool interest

According to a report from Football Insider, Liverpool have entered the race for the highly-rated defender, having identified him as a potential addition to their squad.

The Reds are particularly interested in his development after he established himself in the Lens first team last season. His progress has also attracted comparisons with former France international Raphael Varane.

Crystal Palace previously explored signing Ganiou during the summer transfer window. Former Lens manager Pierre Sage was keen to reunite with the youngster at Selhurst Park, but the defender ultimately decided against the move.

Ganiou subsequently signed a new contract with Lens in August, committing his future to the French club until 2030.

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Ganiou could be a valuable addition for Liverpool

Liverpool could benefit from signing another versatile defensive option, particularly with uncertainty surrounding Virgil van Dijk’s long-term future at Anfield.

Ganiou is primarily a centre-back but can also play at right-back, potentially adding competition for Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley.

His physical attributes and development in Ligue 1 make him an interesting long-term investment for the Premier League champions.

However, Lens are under no immediate pressure to sanction his departure following his recent contract extension. A January move could prove difficult, with a potential summer transfer appearing more realistic if Liverpool maintain their interest.

The Merseyside outfit will need to convince Lens if they decide to formalise their interest in the coming months.