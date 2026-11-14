Leeds want to sign a new midfielder. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Mateo Joseph is reportedly preparing to leave Leeds United during the January transfer window as he looks to revive his career away from Elland Road.

The 23-year-old striker has fallen out of favour under Daniel Farke, with a return to Spanish football emerging as a realistic possibility ahead of the winter transfer window.

Mateo Joseph closing in on Leeds United exit

As reported by Futbol deste Mallorca, Real Mallorca are interested in bringing Joseph back to the club after previously working with the forward during the 2025/26 campaign.

The Spanish side have continued monitoring his recovery from a serious knee injury and have reportedly communicated their interest to his representatives. They would ideally like to secure his services on loan for the remainder of the season.

Joseph previously spent a season at Mallorca, scoring twice and providing four assists before an anterior cruciate ligament injury ended his campaign. He subsequently returned to Leeds to undergo rehabilitation.

A fresh opportunity in Spain could provide the attacker with the regular playing time he needs to rebuild his confidence and regain his best form.

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Joseph’s future at Elland Road looks uncertain

Leeds are reportedly open to letting the striker depart, although they would prefer to include an obligation to buy in any potential deal. However, Mallorca’s financial position means a permanent transfer could depend on their chances of securing promotion.

Joseph’s relationship with Farke has deteriorated since he previously expressed his desire to leave. The German manager subsequently excluded him from his pre-season plans before sanctioning his temporary departure to Spain.

The forward has managed six goals and four assists in 73 appearances for Leeds since arriving from Espanyol in January 2022.

With his contract running until June 2028, the upcoming transfer window could represent an important opportunity for Leeds to secure a reasonable fee.

A return to Mallorca could therefore benefit everyone involved, allowing Joseph to get his career back on track while Leeds resolve an increasingly difficult situation.