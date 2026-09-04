(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Leeds United have now named their 25-man Premier League squad, and Mateo Joseph has been included in the list despite falling out with Daniel Farke last year.

Joseph fell out of favour with the Leeds manager last year and refused to return to pre-season training. Farke also confirmed that the Spaniard was no longer part of his plans. Yet he is part of the roster Leeds recently submitted (h/t Leeds Press).

Mateo Joseph’s uncertain Leeds future

Since then, the player has picked up a serious knee injury, and he is currently recovering at the Premier League club. He did not have the opportunity to leave Leeds United permanently this summer because of his injury, and it seems he will stay until the January window at the very least.

The player was on loan at Españyol last season, and he had a disappointing spell there as well. It is highly unlikely that he will play for Leeds United again. He is working on returning from his injury, and it remains to be seen whether he can secure a permanent exit from the club in January.

Meanwhile, Leeds United will be hoping to build on their performances from last season and establish themselves as regulars in the Premier League. They secured safety in the top-flight season, and they have brought in quality players this summer. It remains to be seen whether they can improve their performances.

Joseph set for Leeds exit

Meanwhile, Joseph does not have a future at Leeds United, and he will look to secure a permanent exit as soon as possible. The player is currently focused on his recovery, and he will look to sort out his long-term future and focus on his football once again.