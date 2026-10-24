'Star' Chelsea player is ready to leave the club in the January transfer window

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea could be approaching an important decision over Kendry Páez, with the highly rated Ecuadorian reportedly ready to leave Stamford Bridge when the January transfer window opens.

Páez arrived in England with an enormous reputation after Chelsea agreed his transfer from Independiente del Valle while he was still only 16.

However, his development has not gone according to plan, and after difficult loan spells away from London, the attacking midfielder is now playing primarily with Chelsea’s Under-21 side.

Nicolò Schira reports Páez is ready to leave Chelsea

According to transfer journalist Nicolò Schira, Páez is “ready to leave Chelsea” during the winter window.

FootballTransfers reports that the Ecuador international is not currently part of Xabi Alonso’s senior plans, with the Chelsea manager confirming in September that Páez was outside his first-team squad.

Páez spent part of last season on loan at Strasbourg before that spell ended early.

He subsequently joined River Plate, but that move was also cut short in August, leaving Chelsea searching for the best way to restart his development.

Yet there is no question that the talent which originally attracted Chelsea still exists.

Moisés Caicedo previously offered a glowing assessment of his international teammate, telling The Standard: “Kendry is a star. Watching him play is a pleasure.”

Caicedo added that Páez possesses the talent to “go far” if he remains on the right path.

January exit may be exactly what Páez needs

At only 19, writing Páez off would be far too premature.

His problem is not a lack of technical ability. He was already playing senior international football for Ecuador as a teenager and showed exceptional creativity and confidence at Independiente del Valle.

Instead, his career has lacked stability. Successive moves between Ecuador, France, Argentina and England have given him little opportunity to settle into one environment and build momentum.

That is why Chelsea should be careful about permanently selling him at his lowest point. A well-chosen loan to a club prepared to start him regularly could be far more sensible.

Páez needs minutes, responsibility and patience far more than another prestigious destination.

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