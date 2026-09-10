Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso looks on during pre-season (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Kendry Paez has been linked with a move away from Chelsea in recent months.

There were rumours that the 19-year-old could leave the club on loan during the summer transfer window, but a move has not materialised. The 19-year-old attacking midfielder will now train with the under-21s until January, as per TEAMtalk.

Kendry Paez faces uncertain Chelsea future

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has already confirmed that the player “is not part of the plans” this season. It remains to be seen whether the midfielder can secure a move in January. He needs to play regularly in order to continue his development. The player is highly rated in South America, and he has a bright future.

Paez was linked with clubs like Celtic in recent months. He can operate as an attacking midfielder and on the flanks. He can also create chances for his teammates and score goals.

The player will now look to maintain his fitness until January and secure an exit from the club as soon as possible. He was previously on loan at River Plate, but the loan was cut short, and he returned to the West London club last month.

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Paez set for Chelsea exit?

It is clear he has no future at Chelsea, and it would be ideal for him to seek a permanent exit in January. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Chelsea will be hoping to bring in established players who can make an immediate impact on the first team and help them push for trophies.

Paez could be a quality player in future, but he is not ready to transform Chelsea yet.