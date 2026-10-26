Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion defender Luka Vuskovic as they look to strengthen their defence ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

According to an exclusive report from TEAMtalk, the Reds have joined Real Madrid and Barcelona in the race for the highly rated Croatian international, who has impressed since arriving at the Amex Stadium.

Luka Vuskovic could be an ideal defensive addition

The 19-year-old has quickly become one of Europe’s most exciting young defenders. His aerial dominance, physical strength, and composure in possession have made him a key figure for Brighton and attracted interest from several leading clubs.

Liverpool are planning for the future of their defence, with Virgil van Dijk approaching the final months of his current contract. The Dutch international has been an outstanding servant to the club, but the Reds must consider long-term replacements as they prepare for the next stage of their defensive rebuild.

Vuskovic could be an excellent candidate. His maturity, despite his young age, and ability to perform consistently in the Premier League make him an attractive option for Liverpool’s recruitment team.

However, the Merseyside club will face considerable competition. Real Madrid and Barcelona are also seriously interested in the defender, while Bayern Munich and Chelsea have been monitoring his progress.

Liverpool face difficult negotiations for Vuskovic

Convincing Brighton to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The Seagulls signed Vuskovic from Tottenham Hotspur in a deal worth up to £50 million during the summer and secured his services until 2031.

Brighton consider the Croatian a key part of their long-term plans and face no immediate pressure to sell him. Any potential transfer is therefore more likely to take place next summer than in January.

Liverpool have not yet made a formal approach, but their interest suggests they are preparing for future defensive changes.

With Europe’s biggest clubs competing for his signature, Vuskovic could become one of the most sought-after defenders in the coming transfer window.