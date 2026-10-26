Lamine Yamal in action for Barcelona (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal has won another major individual honour, taking the Men’s Young Player of the Year award at the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

However, the Spanish international believes his teammate Pau Cubarsí deserved the prize more.

After collecting the award, Yamal thanked the committee for the recognition and highlighted the young defender’s impressive performances, who has established himself as an important member of Barcelona’s first team.

Lamine Yamal said: “It is an honour to be here and receive this prize. I would have liked to see my teammate Cubarsi here because I think this prize should have been for him. He has been playing at an excellent level for some time. This is my third year up here for this prize. I would like to thank my club and my national team. Speaking about this one specifically, this one should have been for Cubarsí.”

Lamine Yamal praises Pau Cubarsí after winning award

The 19-year-old described the recognition as an honour and thanked both Barcelona and the Spanish national team for supporting his development. Despite celebrating another personal achievement, he quickly acknowledged Cubarsí’s contribution and insisted his teammate should have received the award instead.

Yamal explained that Cubarsí had maintained an excellent standard of performance for a considerable period, making him a worthy candidate for the individual recognition.

The comments underline the strong relationship between the two young Barcelona stars, who have become important figures for the club despite their age. Both players have risen quickly through the ranks and are widely regarded as key parts of Barcelona’s long-term plans.

Barcelona’s young stars continue to impress

Yamal has enjoyed remarkable success since breaking into Barcelona’s senior team, establishing himself as one of European football’s most exciting attacking talents. His creativity, dribbling, and composure have made him a regular contributor for both club and country.

Cubarsí, meanwhile, has impressed with his maturity, composure on the ball and defensive awareness. His ability to handle high-pressure situations has made him a valuable option in Barcelona’s backline.

Yamal also noted that this was his third appearance at the ceremony for the young player award, highlighting his continued presence among football’s brightest emerging talents.

Although he was delighted to receive the honour, he singled out Cubarsí, showing his appreciation for the defender’s consistent performances.

As both youngsters continue to develop, Barcelona will hope their partnership delivers further success in the seasons ahead.

Elsewhere, Spain and Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simón won the goalkeeper of the year award, and Luis De La Fuente was named manager of the year.