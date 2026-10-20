(Video): Yamal and Vitinha score super goals in thrilling Champions League game

Vitinha fires a finish in to put PSG back ahead.

PSG and Barcelona are battling to the end in a thrilling game at the Parc Des Princes with both sides scoring late on.

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It was a thrilling first hour with PSG taking the lead twice and Barcelona hitting back once. The Spanish side drew level with a great goal from Lamine Yamal.

Warren Zaire Emery had just come on as a sub, and this was pretty much his first action. You couldn’t have asked for a harder combination – a big lofted pass dropping out of the night sky for you to judge while on the run. His header fell right to Yamal, who was able to get round the outside the still cold Frenchman and fire in a vicious finish over the keeper from a tight angle.

You can see the goal in the clip embedded here:

Lamine Yamal with a beautiful finish to equalise for Barcelona! ? ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB pic.twitter.com/BwceRpznEx — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 20, 2026

[Footage from TNT Sport]

Barcelona finally crumble as tired legs give out

Barcelona were back ahead within two minutes. Vitinha hit a bouncing ball from the edge of the box with superb technique.

You can see the goal in the clip embedded here:

WHAT A GAME THIS IS ? Two minutes after Yamal's equaliser, Vitinha gets PSG back ahead with a wonderful strike from outside the box! ? ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB pic.twitter.com/qDfW76xWwq — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 20, 2026

[Footage from TNT Sport]

Barcelona looked like they had played all their cards at this point, and PSG finished the game off with a fourth as Fabian Ruiz stole in at the near post to take advantage of a sleeping Joao Cancelo to tap in at the near post.

You can see the goal in the clip embedded here:

Fabián Ruiz gets another for PSG! They lead 4-2 against Barcelona ? ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB pic.twitter.com/GBlOuAP5fd — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 20, 2026

[Footage from TNT Sport]

Both teams contributed to an excellent game, and we hope this isn’t the last time we see them face off this season.