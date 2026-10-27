Manchester United players in a huddle (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United could be forced to pay Newcastle United significant compensation if they decide to appoint Eddie Howe as their next manager, with the former Magpies boss emerging as a leading candidate to replace Michael Carrick at Old Trafford.

According to a Chronicle Live report, Newcastle are entitled to a substantial payout if Howe takes charge of their Premier League rivals, potentially complicating United’s efforts to secure his services.

Eddie Howe emerges as a leading candidate for Manchester United

The 48-year-old is a serious contender for the managerial job, with his experience in English football making him an attractive option for the Red Devils.

Howe enjoyed considerable success at Newcastle, guiding the club back into the Champions League and winning the Carabao Cup. His ability to improve players and build a competitive squad could appeal to United’s hierarchy as they consider their next managerial appointment.

However, the former Bournemouth manager left Newcastle in July despite having several years remaining on his contract. Although the club accepted his decision to step down, the financial terms around his departure could complicate a return to management at Manchester United.

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Newcastle could receive millions in compensation for Howe

Newcastle are reportedly entitled to compensation because of the remaining terms of Howe’s contract. The agreement could result in a significant payment if United decide to bring him to Old Trafford.

The situation is further complicated by the potential involvement of members of Howe’s former coaching staff, who also left Newcastle after his departure.

Manchester United must therefore consider the financial implications before making a final decision. Although Howe is currently available, appointing him would not necessarily represent a cost-free option for the club.

The Red Devils are also considering alternatives, with former Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann reportedly among them.

With uncertainty surrounding Carrick’s position, United’s hierarchy must weigh up their options carefully. Howe’s Premier League experience makes him an appealing candidate, but the compensation agreement with Newcastle could prove an important obstacle in the coming weeks.