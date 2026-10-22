(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Eddie Howe would reportedly be ready to become Manchester United manager if the club decides to end Michael Carrick’s increasingly difficult spell in charge.

United’s embarrassing 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como has intensified the pressure on Carrick, with the team now without a victory in seven consecutive matches.

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Attention is consequently beginning to turn towards possible replacements, and Howe has emerged as one of the strongest candidates.

Howe would accept the Man United job

According to journalist Alan Nixon on Patreon, as relayed by TEAMtalk, Howe is currently regarded as the “favourite” for the Man United position and “would take it” if the opportunity was offered.

The 48-year-old has been out of management since leaving Newcastle United at the end of July following almost five years at St James’ Park.

Howe’s Newcastle spell ultimately ended after a disappointing 12th-place finish in 2025/26, but his overall record remains impressive. He took the club into the Champions League twice and delivered their first major domestic trophy in 70 years by winning the 2025 League Cup.

Fabian Hürzeler and Antonio Conte are also being considered by United, with both featuring prominently among the possible candidates.

Howe may offer the stability United desperately need

Howe would not be the glamorous appointment some supporters might expect, but that may actually work in his favour.

Man United have repeatedly chased big managerial personalities or fashionable tactical projects without creating lasting stability.

Howe offers something different: proven Premier League experience, a clear pressing style and evidence that he can improve players over a sustained period.

His work at Newcastle showed he can take over a struggling side, improve standards quickly and eventually compete for major honours.

There are legitimate doubts. Newcastle’s final season under Howe was poor, and managing United brings a completely different level of scrutiny.

However, compared with another experimental appointment, Howe would represent a relatively safe and logical choice.

If Carrick cannot reverse United’s alarming decline quickly, the former Newcastle boss could become considerably more than just another name on the shortlist.

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