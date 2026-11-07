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Manchester United are reportedly prepared to appoint Eddie Howe as their next manager if they dismiss Michael Carrick, with the former Newcastle United boss ready to take charge at Old Trafford immediately.

According to a report from Football Insider, Howe is interested in taking the Manchester United job and could replace Carrick as early as next week if the club decide to part ways with their current manager.

Julian Nagelsmann is another candidate the Red Devils are considering, although Howe is emerging as a leading contender.

Eddie Howe could be an ideal managerial appointment for Manchester United

Carrick is facing mounting pressure following a disappointing start to the campaign, and the upcoming clash against Aston Villa could prove crucial in determining his future.

United’s hierarchy have given the Englishman chances to improve results, but another damaging performance could force the club to make a managerial change during the international break.

Howe, meanwhile, is currently without a club after leaving Newcastle United shortly before the season began. The 48-year-old reportedly believes he has taken Newcastle as far as possible after five years in charge and is now prepared to consider a fresh challenge.

His availability and experience in English football make him an attractive option for Manchester United. He previously guided Newcastle back into the Champions League and helped them win the Carabao Cup, demonstrating his ability to build a competitive side.

Howe leads the race to replace Michael Carrick

Howe is reportedly the bookmakers’ favourite to take over at Old Trafford, with Nagelsmann also among the leading candidates.

The German tactician has strong support within United’s recruitment department, while Jason Wilcox is believed to favour appointing the former Newcastle manager.

Antonio Conte and Unai Emery are also being linked with the position, but Howe’s Premier League experience and willingness to return immediately could give him an advantage.

Much will depend on Carrick’s results in the coming days, with United yet to decide on his future.