Wael Mohya in action for Borussia Monchengladbach (Getty Images)

Liverpool’s transfer interest in Borussia Monchengladbach wonderkid Wael Mohya has been confirmed by German journalist Christian Falk.

Writing exclusively for CF Bayern Insider, Falk discussed the latest on Mohya’s future, with Liverpool and Brighton mentioned as being among the highly-rated 17-year-old’s suitors.

Unsurprisingly for one of German football’s biggest young talents, it seems Mohya is also on the radar of Bayern Munich, but they could face Premier League competition for the teenager.

Brighton are particularly well known for their smart recruitment strategy, which has so often seen them bring in top young talents and provide them with the platform to play and develop before sealing a big move elsewhere later on.

Liverpool are also a big name and would also surely be a tempting destination for a Mohya, but for now it seems Falk seems to think Bayer Leverkusen might be the strongest option for him.

Christian Falk on Wael Mohya transfer interest

“Bayern Munich definitely have him (Mohya) on the list. And we should note that both Liverpool and Brighton in the Premier League are showing concrete interest in the 17-year-old attacking talent,” Falk said.

“This is why Gladbach would be well-advised to try and offer him a new contract; that way, they can have some influence over how long the player stays at the club, or, at the very least, ensure that they get a sizeable sum from a permanent transfer.

“I heard that there has already been contact with Mohya’s agent, Thies Bliemeister, and they talked about a move to Leverkusen. The next step is to talk to the player, his family and then the club. He doesn’t have a long-term contract at Gladbach, so there is a chance to make this deal happen.”

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