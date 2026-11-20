Michael Olise celebrates with his Bayern Munich teammates (Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly one of the numerous top clubs with Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise on their list, but Real Madrid aren’t out of the race.

That’s according to Christian Falk in his latest exclusive column for CF Bayern Insider, with the German journalist explaining that Olise is perhaps leaning towards Real Madrid over Arsenal as he’s already played in the Premier League and could prefer a new challenge.

Olise is one of the very finest players in world football right now, establishing himself as a star for both Bayern and the French national team, with an impressive 14 goals and assists in his first 13 games of the season.

Arsenal already have Bukayo Saka on that right-hand side, but Olise would surely be an upgrade, especially as the England international has had more and more issues with injuries in the last couple of years.

Christian Falk on Michael Olise and Arsenal transfer interest

“Bayern are aware of interest in the player. They know that Premier League clubs like Arsenal would love a player like Olise,” Falk said.

“Every club has Michael Olise on their shortlist. There’s a lot of respect for Arsenal, but there are some really big players at the table, like Real Madrid.

“Olise has already played in the Premier League, so I strongly suspect a move to La Liga would be the next logical step were he to look for a move away from Munich.

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“That all said, Bayern Munich have proven that big personal awards like the Ballon d’Or can still be one at FC Bayern. So, that’s the hope of the club and they’ll do everything in their power to keep Olise at the Allianz Arena.”

Michael Olise could take Arsenal to the next level

Olise would truly be a dream signing for Arsenal and take them to the next level as their front three looks like arguably their only real weak link right now.

Mikel Arteta has done a tremendous job to turn AFC into a rock-solid defensive unit, but they have sometimes lacked spark in the final third and Olise would be ideal to fix that.

The 24-year-old won’t come cheap, however, and if Real Madrid are also in the race then this won’t be an easy deal to get done at all.