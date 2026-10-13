Saka replacement? Arsenal considering ambitious move to sign star with 8 G/A in last 6 games

Michael Olise in action for Bayern Munich (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly keeping a close eye on Michael Olise’s situation at Bayern Munich as they eye a statement signing in attack.

The Gunners notably missed out on Vinicius Junior, Morgan Rogers, and Julian Alvarez in the recent summer transfer window, so it seems likely that they’ll continue to prioritise that position again in the near future.

MORE: Is it time for Arsenal to do the unthinkable and replace Bukayo Saka?

Although it seems hugely ambitious for one of the most in-form attacking players on the planet right now, it seems Arsenal are seriously considering Bayern and France winger Olise, according to Fichajes.

The 24-year-old is also on the radar of other elite European sides like Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Liverpool, according to the report, but it’s interesting to start to see Arsenal’s name coming up as well.

Should Arsenal sign Michael Olise to replace Bukayo Saka?

It feels almost taboo to mention it, but Bukayo Saka hasn’t been at his best for a little while now, so should Arsenal be thinking the unthinkable and looking into signing a replacement?

There has been a lack of spark in attack in Mikel Arteta’s side for a while now, and although there’s been a focus on the shortcomings of their left-hand side, with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard offloaded this summer and left-sided profiles targeted, there is also a clear issue with Saka on the right.

The England international is a world class talent on his day, but Olise is clearly out-performing him at the moment, and seems like a no-brainer to bring in as an upgrade.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Olise scored 22 goals in all competitions last season, compared to just 11 for Saka, and he already has eight goal contributions in his first six games for Bayern this term, while Saka is on just three for Arsenal.

We’ve seen Olise shining in the Premier League in the past, as he showed great potential at Crystal Palace as a youngster, so adapting to English football won’t be a problem for him, even if he is coming from a relatively easier league.

It will be interesting to follow this story, particularly if Saka’s form doesn’t improve soon.