Arsenal monitor contract talks of Frenchman who could transform Arteta's attack

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Michael Olise’s contract situation at Bayern Munich, with the Gunners continuing to assess potential additions out wide.



Mikel Arteta’s squad is short of natural left-wing options after Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard left during the summer, while Christos Tzolis is currently sidelined through injury.

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Olise is naturally more comfortable from the right, but his quality, creativity and ability to operate across the attacking line make him an obvious player for Arsenal to monitor.

Arsenal watching Olise contract negotiations

According to FootballTransfers, Arsenal are paying close attention to negotiations between Olise and Bayern over an improved deal.

The France international is currently under contract until 2029, but Bayern want to secure him for even longer following his outstanding development in Germany.

A potential release clause is expected to be one of the major issues in negotiations.

Olise does not currently have one, but the player’s camp reportedly wants an exit mechanism included in any new agreement, while

Bayern would only consider an extremely high figure. Real Madrid, PSG and Liverpool have also monitored his situation.

Olise would be a statement signing for the Gunners

There is little mystery about why Arsenal like him. Olise combines elite one-on-one ability with creativity and a genuine goal threat, while his decision-making has improved dramatically since leaving Crystal Palace.

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany has praised that development, saying: “I see his hunger every day. He’s a very hard worker. That’s the foundation, along with his talent.” His comments were published on Bayern Munich’s official website.

That combination of talent and work rate would fit Arteta’s Arsenal extremely well.

The problem is price. Bayern have no reason to sell cheaply, and Olise’s valuation has risen enormously since his £50m move from Palace.

For Arsenal, this may therefore be less about an immediate transfer and more about staying ready if the contract talks create an opportunity.

If a realistic release clause is inserted, the situation could become far more interesting.

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